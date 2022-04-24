Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Santander Arena in Reading, PA, courtesy of Wrestle Zone:
Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Jinder Mahal
GUNTHER defeated Mansoor
SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c) defeated The Viking Raiders
Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Aliyah
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler
WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre