Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, VA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox & Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky)
Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Mustafa Ali
Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin
Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch
Drew McIntyre & The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after Otis is ejected from ringside
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler
WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins