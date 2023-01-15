Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, VA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox & Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky)

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Mustafa Ali

Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin

Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch

Drew McIntyre & The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after Otis is ejected from ringside

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins