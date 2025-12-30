The 2025 WWE Holiday Live Tour continued on Saturday night with a pair of shows that included stops in Jacksonville, FL. and Rochester, NY.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Rochester results from December 28, 2025.
WWE ROCHESTER RESULTS 12/28/25
* Shinsuke Nakamura, R-Truth, & Sami Zayn defeat Grande Americanos (Rayo Americano, Bravo Americano, & El Grande Americano)
* Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre def. Giulia & Kiana James
* WWE Men’s US Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) def. The Miz
* The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy & Uncle Howdy) def. MFT (JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)
* Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) defeats Los Garza (Angel & Berto)
* Damian Priest defeats Aleister Black (with Zelina Vega)
* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Drew McIntyre