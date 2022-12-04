Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Matt Riddle & Elias defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
Emma defeated Xia Li
The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) (Mia Yim walks to the ring with The O.C. but then heads to the back before the match starts) defeated Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor) (w/ Damian Priest)
The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch), Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match- Damage CTRL (c) (IYO Sky & Dakota Kai) (w/ Bayley) retain over Asuka & Mia Yim
WWE United States Title Match- Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins