Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland

United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens

Omos defeated R-Truth

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Alpha Academy (c) defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi

Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville

Finn Balor defeated Apollo Crews

Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan

New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos