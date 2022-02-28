Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland
United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens
Omos defeated R-Truth
Raw Tag Team Championship: The Alpha Academy (c) defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi
Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville
Finn Balor defeated Apollo Crews
Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan
New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos