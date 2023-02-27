Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Lights Out Match.

Becky Lynch defeated Bayley.

The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Solo Sikoa) defeated Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Braun Strowman (Jey Uso rolled-up Sheamus for the pinfall).

Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor. The OC came out again to do the Too Sweet.

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya & Tegan Nox.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark in a Fatal 4-Way match.

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins.