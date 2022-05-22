Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

GUNTHER (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Drew Gulak

Aliyah defeated Shotzi

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated Los Lotharios, Viking Raiders, and Butch & Ridge Holland (w/ Sheamus)

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Shanky)

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya (w/ Shayna Baszler)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre