Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center, courtesy of Wrestling Body Slam:

8-Man Tag Team Match: Mansoor, Ricochet and Viking Raiders def. Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Los Lotharios

Otis ( w/ Chad Gable ) def. Dominick Mysterio.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title : Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) def. Toni Storm & Sasha Banks

WWE Title : Big E ( c ) def. Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

WWE Raw Women’s Title: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Rey Mysterio def. Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso