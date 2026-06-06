WWE continued their European Summer Tour on Thursday, with a non-televised live event held at Palazzo Dello Sport in Rome, Italy.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Rome results from June 6, 2026.

WWE ROME RESULTS 6/6/2026

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Title Match: Sol Ruca (c) defeats Becky Lynch

* Danhausen defeats The Miz

* Damian Priest defeats Solo Sikoa (with Tama Tonga)

* Je’Von Evans defeats Ethan Page

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins defeats Bron Breakker

* Royce Keys defeats Tama Tonga

* WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Trick Williams (c) defeats Sami Zayn

* WWE Undisputed Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeats GUNTHER