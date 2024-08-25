On August 24th WWE ran a house show event from Rotterdam, Netherlands. Below are the full results to that event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

-Main Event: WWE Undisputed Title: Cody Rhodes (c) defeats AJ Styles

-WWE Tag Team Title: The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeat The A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory and The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

-Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat Indi Hartwell and Candace LaRae

-WWE World Title: GUNTHER (c) defeats Ilja Dragunov

-Tiffany Stratton defeats Naomi

-DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

-WWE Women’s Title: Nia Jax (c) defeats Bayley

-WWE U.S. Title: L.A. Knight (c) defeats Sheamus / Shinsuke Nakamura / Ludwig Kaiser