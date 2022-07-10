Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans

Corbin defeated Drew Gulak

The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya and Ronda Rousey

Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day and The Brutes

Undisputed WWE Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre