Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet
Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans
Corbin defeated Drew Gulak
The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya and Ronda Rousey
Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day and The Brutes
Undisputed WWE Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre