Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, MI, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Mia Yim) defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley) (w/ Finn Balor)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match- Damage CTRL (c) (Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) retain over Alexa Bliss & Asuka
Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz
Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via DQ after Omos hit Lashley with a chair
Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley
WWE United States Title Match- Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins