Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, MI, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Mia Yim) defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley) (w/ Finn Balor)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match- Damage CTRL (c) (Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) retain over Alexa Bliss & Asuka

Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via DQ after Omos hit Lashley with a chair

Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley

WWE United States Title Match- Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins