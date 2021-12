Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Dow Events Center in Saginaw, Michigan, courtesy of Rajah.com:

Bianca Belair def. Doudrop

Finn Balor def. Austin Theory

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella © def. Liv Morgan/Dana Brooke, and Rhea Ripley/Nicki ASH.

Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss w/Happy Corbin

Angelo Dawkins def. AJ Styles w/Omos by DQ

Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte © def. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship Match: Big E © def. Kevin Owens