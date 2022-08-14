Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, MD, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka
WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet
Veer defeated R-Truth
Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler. After the match Rollins continues to attack Ziggler. Riddle makes the save
WWE United States Title Match- Bobby Lashley (c) retains over The Miz and Theory in a Triple Threat
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah
The Street Profits & Madcap Moss defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Sheamus