Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, MD, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet

Veer defeated R-Truth

Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler. After the match Rollins continues to attack Ziggler. Riddle makes the save

WWE United States Title Match- Bobby Lashley (c) retains over The Miz and Theory in a Triple Threat

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah

The Street Profits & Madcap Moss defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Sheamus