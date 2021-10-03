Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam:

Dominick Mysterio defeated Jinder Mahal

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox defeated Natalya and Tamina Snuka

Keith Lee defeated Drew Gulak

Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Cesaro defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza defeated Mace and T-Bar

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Rhea Ripley

WWE U.S. Title Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated Sami Zayn