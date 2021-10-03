Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam:
Dominick Mysterio defeated Jinder Mahal
Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox defeated Natalya and Tamina Snuka
Keith Lee defeated Drew Gulak
Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Cesaro defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos
Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza defeated Mace and T-Bar
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Rhea Ripley
WWE U.S. Title Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated Sami Zayn