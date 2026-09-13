WWE held a show on Saturday at Santander Arena in Santiago, Chile.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Santiago results from September 12, 2026.

WWE SANTIAGO RESULTS 9/12/2026

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Champion Chad Gable defeats Ethan Page / PENTA / Dragon Lee

2. Je’Von Evans defeats Big Cass

3. Joe Hendry defeats JD McDonagh

4. Seth Rollins / LA Knight / Solo Sikoa defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso / Jacob Fatu

5. WWE Intercontinental Championship (Women’s): Champion Raquel Rodriguez defeats Iyo Sky / Sol Ruca / Bayley

6. WWE World Tag Team Championship: Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Maxxine Du Pri) defeat Alpha Academy: Otis and Akira Tozawa. The Vision continue to attack Alpha Academy after the match. Oba Femi makes the save

7. WWE World Championship (Women’s): Stephanie Vaquer defeats Champion Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez and JD McDonagh) TO WIN THE TITLE. The Special Referee for this match is Becky Lynch