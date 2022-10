Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Angel (of Los Lotharios)

Natalya defeated B-Fab (of Hit Row)

Madcap Moss defeated Sami Zayn via DQ, the referee orders a tag team match

Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn defeated Ricochet & Madcap Moss

Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Male Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match-Liv Morgan (c) retains over Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) (w/ WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther)