Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

Bron Breakker and WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Austin Theory defeated Dominik Mysterio

Omos defeated R-Truth

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

Miz TV with The Mysterio’s (Rey & Dominik), this turns into a match, Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley defeated WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella, and Doudrop in a Handicap Tag Team Match

WWE United States Title Match- Finn Balor (c) retains over Damian Priest and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat