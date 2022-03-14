Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:
Bron Breakker and WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
Austin Theory defeated Dominik Mysterio
Omos defeated R-Truth
The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
Miz TV with The Mysterio’s (Rey & Dominik), this turns into a match, Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz
Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley defeated WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella, and Doudrop in a Handicap Tag Team Match
WWE United States Title Match- Finn Balor (c) retains over Damian Priest and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat