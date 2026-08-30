WWE held a show on Saturday at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Savannah results from August 29, 2026.
WWE SAVANNAH RESULTS 8/29/2026
1. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Champion Chad Gable defeats Ethan Page
2. WWE Women’s World Championship: Champion Liv Morgan defeats Stephanie Vaquer
3. Kevin Owens defeats The Miz
4. WWE World Tag Team Championship: LA Knight and Oba Femi defeat Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Maxxine Du Pri) via DQ
– Intermission –
5. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Champions Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeat Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley
6. WWE US Championship: Champion Baron Corbin defeats Ricky Saints / Finn Balor / Trick Williams
7. WWE World Championship: Champion CM Punk defeats GUNTHER