WWE held a show as part of their 2026 European Summer Tour on Wednesday at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Sheffield results from June 24, 2026.
WWE SHEFFIELD RESULTS 6/24/2026
1. Alexa Bliss defeats Jacy Jayne via DQ: Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid interfere in the match
2. Alexa Bliss / Charlotte Flair / Tiffany Stratton defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
3. Oba Femi defeats Dominick Mysterio
4. WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) defeats Iyo Sky / Sol Ruca
5. Street Fight: Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker
Intermission
6. Danhausen defeats The Miz
7. WWE U.S. Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) defeats Carmelo Hayes / Ricky Saints
8. Main Event: WWE Undisputed Championship Match: Sami Zayn, Special Referee: Cody Rhodes (c) defeats GUNTHER