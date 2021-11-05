Thanks to Ari Patel for the following WWE RAW live event results from Thursday’s show at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England:

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest retained over Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in a Fatal 4 Way

* Austin Theory defeated John Morrison

* Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle retained over The Street Profits and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat

* WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie retained over Drake Maverick

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained over Bianca Belair and Doudrop in a Triple Threat

* WWE Champion Big E retained over Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight

