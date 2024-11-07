WWE visited Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England for a non-televised live event on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.
WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (11/6/2024): SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton
* Carmelo Hayes def. Andrade
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Carmelo Hayes
* The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
* WWE Women’s Championship – Cage Match: Nia Jax (c) def. Bayley
* DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa
#wwesheffield pic.twitter.com/0xSWBT50fJ
— Adam Hardcastle (@AdamHardcastle2) November 6, 2024
already miss this incredible night🥹🥹 #WWENottingham @WWEUK @WWE pic.twitter.com/0CLfsrgqts
— Layla ☆ (@rheaz_gf) November 6, 2024
Before #WWESheffield I was wondering who was gonna be the @TamaTonga01 yeyeye guy tonight. It was me, I was the yeyeye guy. Enjoy! Sshhhh. pic.twitter.com/KUOLIbeigB
— Ben (@WorbleTweets) November 6, 2024
Bayley making dreams come true at#wwesheffield @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/IzPZmVCpD6
— Tanny Wrestling 🔥 (@TannyWrestling) November 6, 2024
Bayley reminded UK why they always want her to be their girl 😍
What a tour!#WWELondon #WWEDublin #WWENottingham #WWESheffield pic.twitter.com/T5eLkvNa3D
— Tanny Wrestling 🔥 (@TannyWrestling) November 6, 2024
Its tiffy time! @tiffstrattonwwe #wwesheffield pic.twitter.com/9Z2FXwRsUC
— Chris (@Chrismason6286) November 6, 2024