WWE visited Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England for a non-televised live event on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (11/6/2024): SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND * Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton

* Carmelo Hayes def. Andrade

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Carmelo Hayes

* The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

* WWE Women’s Championship – Cage Match: Nia Jax (c) def. Bayley

* DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa