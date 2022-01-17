Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory

WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable defeated Riddle

WWE US Title Match- Damian Priest (c) retains over The Miz

Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens

WWE Raw Women’s Title- Becky Lynch (c) retains over Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Doudrop in a Fatal 4-Way Match

Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet

Omos defeated Montez Ford

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title- Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Naomi and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat Match with Sonya Deville as ref

Big E, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos