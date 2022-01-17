Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:
Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory
WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable defeated Riddle
WWE US Title Match- Damian Priest (c) retains over The Miz
Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens
WWE Raw Women’s Title- Becky Lynch (c) retains over Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Doudrop in a Fatal 4-Way Match
Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet
Omos defeated Montez Ford
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title- Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Naomi and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat Match with Sonya Deville as ref
Big E, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos