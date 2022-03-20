Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, IL courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop

Miz TV with Jeff Jarrett was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio setting up a match, The Miz defeated Dominik Mysterio

WWE US Title– Finn Balor (c) retains over Damian Priest via DQ

Omos defeated R-Truth

AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory

WWE Raw Women’s Title- Becky Lynch (c) retains over Rhea Ripley