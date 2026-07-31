WWE held a show as part of their 2026 Summer Tour on Thursday at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Springfield results from July 30, 2026.
WWE SPRINGFIELD RESULTS 7/30/2026
1. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion PENTA defeats Ethan Page and Chad Gable TO RETAIN THE TITLE
2. Charlotte Flair defeats Jade Cargill via DQ due to interference from Michin and B-Fab
3. Charlotte Flair / Chelsea Green / Tiffany Stratton defeat Jade Cargill / Michin / B-Fab
4. Oba Femi defeats Dominick Mysterio
5. Matt Cardona defeats Kit Wilson
6. WWE World Tag Team Championship: Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Maxxine Du Pri) defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso TO RETAIN THE TITLES
7. WWE US Championship: Champion Trick Williams defeats Carmelo Hayes / Ricky Saints / Baron Corbin TO RETAIN THE TITLE
8. Main Event: WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes defeat GUNTHER and Sami Zayn