Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Massmutual Center in Springfield, MA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match- The Uso’s (c) retain over The Street Profits

Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander

WWE United States Title Match- Bobby Lashley (c) retains over AJ Styles and Theory

IYO Sky (WITHOUT Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka via a quick roll-up and put feet on the ropes for leverage

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO

Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after an Otis distraction backfires allowing Owens to hit Gable with a Stunner

WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and Drew McIntyre defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch). The heels announced before the match that McIntyre will not be competing due to the injuries he sustained on SmackDown, but halfway through the match McIntyre showed up to hit Claymores Ridge Holland.