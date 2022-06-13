Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam. com:
- Street Fight: Bobby Lashley defeated OMOS / MVP
- Veer defeated Robert Roode
- Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki ASH
- Ezekiel defeated Tomasso Ciampa
- MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory becomes a match as Rey and Dominick Mysterio d The Miz and Theory.
- The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
- Riddle defeated Seth Rollins aia the RKO.
- WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka