Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam. com:

Street Fight: Bobby Lashley defeated OMOS / MVP

Veer defeated Robert Roode

Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki ASH

Ezekiel defeated Tomasso Ciampa

MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory becomes a match as Rey and Dominick Mysterio d The Miz and Theory.

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins aia the RKO.

WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka