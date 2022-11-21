Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) (w/ WWE International Champion Gunther)

Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) in a Street Fight

Ricochet defeated LA Knight

Braun Strowman & The New Day defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

WWE United States Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Austin Theory, Matt Riddle and Mustafa Ali in a Fatal 4-Way