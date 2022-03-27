Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA, courtesy of Wrestle Zone:

Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler

Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) defeated Sasha Banks and Natalya

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre