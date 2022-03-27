Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA, courtesy of Wrestle Zone:
Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler
Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios
Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs
Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) defeated Sasha Banks and Natalya
WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre