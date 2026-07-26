WWE held a show on Saturday night at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Stockton results from July 25, 2026.
WWE STOCKTON RESULTS 7/25/2026
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Oba Femi and Seth Rollins defeat Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Maxxine DuPri) Via DQ
* WWE Women’s IC Championship Match: Champion Sol Ruca defeats Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
* Jimmy and Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu defeat LA Knight / Solo Sikoa / Royce Keys
* Danhausen defeats The Miz
* Charlotte Flair defeats Jade Cargill via DQ due to interference from Michin and B-Fab
* Charlotte Flair / WWE Women’s US Champion Tiffany Stratton / Chelsea Green defeat Jade Cargill / Michin / B-Fab
* WWE US Championship Match: Champion Trick Williams defeats Baron Corbin / Carmelo Hayes / Ricky Saints
* Cody Rhodes and WWE Champion CM Punk defeat GUNTHER and Sami Zayn