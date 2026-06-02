WWE kicked off their European Summer Tour on Tuesday, with a non-televised live event held in Strasbourg, France.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Strasbourg results from June 2, 2026.

WWE STRASBOURG RESULTS 6/2/2026

* Charlotte Flair defeats Jacy Jayne via DQ due to interference from Fatal Influence

* Charlotte Flair / Rhea Ripley / Tiffany Stratton defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid

* LA Knight defeats Austin Theory

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Title Match: PENTA (c) defeats Dominick Mysterio

* Danhausen defeats The Miz

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins defeats Bron Breakker

* Je’von Evans defeats Ethan Page

* Damian Priest defeats Solo Sikoa

* WWE US Championship Title Match: Trick Williams (c) defeats Sami Zayn / Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Undisputed Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeats Gunther