The WWE Holiday Live Tour continued on Thursday night with a show that took place in “The Empire State,” via the Oncenter War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, New York.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Syracuse results from January 1, 2026.
WWE SYRACUSE RESULTS 1/1/2026
* Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez
* Fraxiom: Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
* WWE Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats B-Fab
* The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
* WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes issues an open challenge, which is answered by The Miz. Hayes defeats The Miz to retain the title.
* GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn
* The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar
* WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Syracuse Street Fight: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre