Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Syracuse, NY at the War Memorial Arena, courtesy of Fightful:

WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Jinder Mahal & Shanky

RK-Bro (Riddle & Randy Orton) & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler), AJ Styles & Omos

Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

Bobby Lashley defeated Dominik & Rey Mysterio

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated Drew McIntyre & Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair