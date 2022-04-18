Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Oncenter War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY, courtesy of Wrestling Body Slam:

WWE U.S. Title : Finn Balor (c) def. Theory

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) def. Ridge Holland & Sheamus and Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Aliyah

AJ Styles def. Damian Priest

WWE IC Title: Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn

WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) def. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre