Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

The Street Profits & Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy & Theory

Dana Brooke Retains the WWE 24/7 Title.

Veer defeated Cedric Alexander

AJ Styles defeated Ciampa

WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Carmella

Omos defeated R Truth

Alexa Bliss d Doudrop

Rey & Dominick Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day

Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins