Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, courtesy of PWinsider.com:
Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn
Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackheart
Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor
The Usos (c) defeated Sheamus & Drew McIntyre (WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match)
Cesaro & Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders & Los Lothario
Happy Corbin defeated Rick Boogs
Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks (Smackdown Women’s Championship Match)
Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre (Tampa Street Fight Match)