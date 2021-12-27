Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn

Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackheart

Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

The Usos (c) defeated Sheamus & Drew McIntyre (WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match)

Cesaro & Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders & Los Lothario

Happy Corbin defeated Rick Boogs

Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks (Smackdown Women’s Championship Match)

Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre (Tampa Street Fight Match)