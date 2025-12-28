The 2025 WWE Holiday Live Tour continued on Saturday night with a pair of shows that included stops in Pittsburgh, PA. and Tampa, FL.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Tampa results from December 27, 2025.
WWE TAMPA RESULTS 12/27/25
* Rey Mysterio defeats Grayson Waller
* Iyo Sky defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)
* Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker via DQ when Breakker bumps into the referee
* Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valkyria (Watch Video Here)
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day and The War Raiders
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defeat Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
* GUNTHER defeats Je’Von Evans
* WWE World Title Championship Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed (with Bron Breakker)