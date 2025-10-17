WWE ran the Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Hall) in Tokyo, Japan on October 17, 2025 for a WWE Supershow non-televised live event.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results.

WWE SUPERSHOW TOKYO RESULTS 10/17/25 * AJ Styles defeats El Grande Americano and War Raider Ivar

* PENTA defeats Kofi Kingston

* WWE Women’s US Title: Champion Giulia defeats Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Women’s World Title: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Raquel Rodriguez (with Roxanne Perez)

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

* LA Knight defeats Rusev

* Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeat The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane

* CM Punk defeats WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominick Mysterio via DQ, so Mysterio retains the WWE IC Title