WWE ran the Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Hall) in Tokyo, Japan on October 17, 2025 for a WWE Supershow non-televised live event.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results.
WWE SUPERSHOW TOKYO RESULTS 10/17/25* AJ Styles defeats El Grande Americano and War Raider Ivar
* PENTA defeats Kofi Kingston
* WWE Women’s US Title: Champion Giulia defeats Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
* WWE Women’s World Title: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Raquel Rodriguez (with Roxanne Perez)
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
* LA Knight defeats Rusev
* Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeat The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane
* CM Punk defeats WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominick Mysterio via DQ, so Mysterio retains the WWE IC Title
