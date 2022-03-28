Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Cola-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ON, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

The KO Show with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, The Miz interrupts, The Mysterio’s (Dominik & Rey) come to the ring, then Kevin Owens gives The Miz a Stunner

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat Match

R-Truth is in the ring talking to the crowd before his match, then Veer comes out and attacks him, making his match later in the event

WWE United States Title- Finn Balor (c) retains over Damian Priest and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match

Omos defeated R-Truth

Riddle defeated Robert Roode

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Becky Lynch (c) retains over Rhea Ripley, after the match, Trish Stratus comes to the ring and slaps Lynch, then Rhea drops Lynch