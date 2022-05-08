Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

Ronda Rousey & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Veer defeated Drew Gulak

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Ricochet (c) retained over Jinder Mahal and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat

WWE United States Title Match: Theory (c) retained over Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

Riddle and New Day defeated Kevin Owens and The Uso’s

Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

WWE Undisputed Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns (c) retained over Drew McIntyre