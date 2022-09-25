Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, BC, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
- The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
- 24/7 Title Match- Dana Brooke (c) vs Nikki ASH, first Nikki ASH wins the title, then the referee, then Nikki ASH again, then finally back to Dana Brooke
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match- Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) (w/ Bayley) retains over Alexa Bliss & Asuka
- Austin Theory in-ring promo, Kevin Owens interrupts him, this sets up a match, Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory
- Matt Riddle defeated The Miz
- Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Rey Mysterio due to a Dominik Mysterio distraction
- WWE Undisputed Universal Title Match- Roman Reigns (c) retains over AJ Styles