The “Road to WrestleMania 41” overseas tour continued on Saturday.
WWE ran the Wiener Stadthalle venue in Vienna, Austria for their latest non-televised live event on the pre-WrestleMania 41 tour.
Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, as well as @MatSlammers and @ivanhavi1 are complete results and some videos from the show.
WWE VIENNA RESULTS 3/29/25* Seth Rollins def Dominik Mysterio
* “Main Event” Jey Uso def. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Zoey Stark
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Randy Orton & MCMG def. The Miz & DIY
* Penta def. Chad Gable
* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) def. CM Punk
Victory Trophy! Thank you, @RaquelWWE! 😈 #WWEVienna #WWELive @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/6JsI1b1PSi
— WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) March 29, 2025
Jey Uso didn’t see that coming 😳 @wwe_kaiser #WWEVienna pic.twitter.com/xnp8i2tANC
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2025
.@WWERollins is NOT a fan of the @CMPunk sign 😂 #WWEVienna pic.twitter.com/E1D4YFMvSD
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2025
Dahoam 🇦🇹 #WWEVienna #WWELive @Gunther_AUT pic.twitter.com/chLzJQVWEc
— WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) March 29, 2025