Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.com:

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Dewdrop before losing it to Carmella, only to win it back from Carmella.

Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

Veer defeated R Truth

Finn Balor defeated Dominick Mysterio

Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory

Omos defeated Cedric Alexander

Asuka defeated Becky Lynch

Street Fight : Riddle defeated Seth Rollins