Below are the results to today’s WWE House Show Holiday Tour from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com and @itssammyszn for sharing.)

-Ricochet versus Sami Zayn went to a no contest due to interference from Los Lotharios

-Ricochet/Cesaro/Ivar defeated Sami Zayn/Los Lotharios

-Ridge Holland versus Mansoor

-The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre/Kofi Kingston to retain the SmackDown tag team championship

-Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackheart. Shayna Baszler attacked Li after the match.

-Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks & Toni Storm to retain the SmackDown tag team championship

-Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a D.C. street fight