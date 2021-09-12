Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Washington DC at the Capital One Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs d Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

WWE US Champion Damian Priest def. Sheamus

Big E def. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss ended in a double countout.

D.C. Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal with a Claymore.

WWE Raw Tag Team Title: Riddle / Randy Orton (c) def. AJ Styles / Omos

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair via Quick Rollup Pin.

Roman Reigns & The Usos def. Finn Balor and The Street Profit