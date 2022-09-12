Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, WA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match-The Uso’s (c) retain over The New Day

Drew Gulak issues an open challenge, Karrion Kross answers, Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Happy Corbin

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match-Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah (c) retain over Asuka & Alexa Bliss and Xia Li & Shotzi in a Triple Threat

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match- Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat

Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland)

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a Street Fight