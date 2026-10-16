WWE held a show on Thursday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, as part of their Road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames live event tour.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Winnipeg results from October 15, 2026.
WWE WINNIPEG RESULTS 10/15/2026
1. WWE US Championship: Champion Trick Williams defeats Damian Priest
2. WWE Tag Team Championship: The MFT’s Talla and Tama Tonga (c) defeat Bakusai: Kyoki and Shinsuke Nakamura
3. Guilia / WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green / WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tatum Paxley defeat
Fatal Influence: WWE US Champion Jacy Jayne/ Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
4. Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats GUNTHER
5. AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) defeats Ricky Saints
6. CM Punk and Danhausen defeat The Miz and Kit Wilson
7. Undisputed WWE Championship: Sami Zayn (c) defeats Kevin Owens