WWE held a live event on Thursday at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Youngstown results from October 29, 2026.
WWE YOUNGSTOWN RESULTS 10/29/2026
WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) def. Damian Priest
Chelsea Green & Tiffany Stratton def. The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend)
GUNTHER def. Finn Bálor
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Michin & B-Fab (c) def. Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley
Oba Femi, L.A. Knight & Solo Sikoa def. The Vision (Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) (w/ Maxxine Dupri)
Trick or Treat Street Fight: Danhausen def. Kit Wilson
Chad Gable def. CM Punk
Undisputed WWE Championship — Triple Threat Match: Sami Zayn (c) def. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens
OMG Chad Gable gets the huge win over CM Punk!!! #WWE #WWEYoungstown https://t.co/CXM3lXJCwT
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) October 30, 2026