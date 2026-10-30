WWE held a live event on Thursday at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Youngstown results from October 29, 2026.

WWE YOUNGSTOWN RESULTS 10/29/2026 WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) def. Damian Priest

Chelsea Green & Tiffany Stratton def. The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend)

GUNTHER def. Finn Bálor

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Michin & B-Fab (c) def. Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley

Oba Femi, L.A. Knight & Solo Sikoa def. The Vision (Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) (w/ Maxxine Dupri)

Trick or Treat Street Fight: Danhausen def. Kit Wilson

Chad Gable def. CM Punk

Undisputed WWE Championship — Triple Threat Match: Sami Zayn (c) def. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens