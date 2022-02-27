Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland
United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens
Omos defeated R-Truth
Raw Tag Team Championship: The Alpha Academy (c) defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi
Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville
Finn Balor defeated Apollo Crews
Triple Threat: Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan and Doudrop
New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos