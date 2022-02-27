Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland

United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens

Omos defeated R-Truth

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Alpha Academy (c) defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi

Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville

Finn Balor defeated Apollo Crews

Triple Threat: Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan and Doudrop

New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos