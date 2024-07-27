WWE ran a house show event this evening from the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the results to that event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-Main Event: WWE Undisputed Title: Cody Rhodes (c) defeats AJ Styles / Shinsuke Nakamura

-WWE Women’s Title: Bayley (c) defeats Meiko Satomura. NOTE: Tiffany Stratton attempts to cash in her MITB case,but is blocked from doing so by Satomura.

-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Solo Sikoa)

-GUNTHER defeats LA Knight

-WWE World Title: Damian Priest (c) defeats Jey Uso

-DMG CTRL: Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeat Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

-WWE Women’s World Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeats Kairi Sane

-The New Day and Rey Mysterio defeat The Judgement Day: Finn Balor / JD McDonagh / Dominick Mysterio

-WWE World Tag Team Title: The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat Champions The Judgement Day: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh via DQ due to interference from Dominick Mysterio